Sat October 21, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 21, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Saudi cleric holds women responsible for rape and harassment

Saudi cleric holds women responsible for rape and harassment

A Saudi cleric Ahmed Bin Saad Al Qarni has sparked rage on social media for calling women the cause of harassment and adultery. He also stated that a woman who leaves her house wearing makeup and perfume is an “adulteress”.

Saudi government gave women their legal right to drive in the country last month. Another legislation terming harassment a criminal offense will also get introduced soon. These amendments’ in Saudi law have instigated opposing reaction from male respondentsin Saudi Arabia including this cleric Al Qarni.

Cleric shared a video and claimed that it shows a woman provoking a man in it. “If he rapes her, she'll come home crying over her dignity”, he captioned.

“I swear to God, women are the cause of harassment and adultery. Look at the woman in this video, she's the one who stopped the man driving the vehicle, and she's the one who got into the car with him,” he added.

Saudi women have strongly reacted to cleric’s statements saying that women even on wearing hijab, abaya or niqab (fully covered) still get harassed every single day. Sexual harassment has nothing to do with the victim.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Modi party under fire for demanding cuts in Indian film

Modi party under fire for demanding cuts in Indian film
Gaza-based Instagrammers on a mission to reveal the other side of the city

Gaza-based Instagrammers on a mission to reveal the other side of the city
Abe heads into Japan vote in pole position

Abe heads into Japan vote in pole position
Several injured in Munich knife attack: police

Several injured in Munich knife attack: police
Load More load more