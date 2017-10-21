Sat October 21, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 21, 2017

Gaza-based Instagrammers on a mission to reveal the other side of the city

GAZA: Amidst turmoil and terror, social media heroes hailing from Gaza have decided to document the other side of the city through pictures uploaded on Instagram.

26-year-old Khaloud Nassar, an Instagram star from Gaza says, “The beginning of my work on Instagram was in 2013. I wanted to use it to show new image of Gaza, far from the picture of war and destruction that the world has of Gaza.”

Khaloud, confined in the conflicted area due to Israeli blockade for more than a decade, uses the power of social media to paint a contrasting picture of the city – one of harmony and peace.

Another Instagrammer, Fatma Mosabah is recognized for the pictures she posts that showcase herself in the streets.

However, it wasn’t easy for Fatma to do that. Belonging to a conservative society like that of Gaza’s, it is perceived as violation of norms for women to appear on a public platform.

But these social media stars do not deter from their mission.

In addition, they get $300-$400 a month as remuneration for the hard work they put in their photos.

