World

Web Desk
October 19, 2017

Attack on Afghanistan military base kills at least 40

At least 40 soldiers were killed in an attack targeting a military base in Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province, local media reported on Thursday.

Tolo News channel reported that the the attack took place when two suicide bombers in Humvees targeted a military base in the Maiwand district of Kandahar.

