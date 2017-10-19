Attack on Afghanistan military base kills at least 40

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
At least 40 soldiers were killed in an attack targeting a military base in Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province, local media reported on Thursday.
Tolo News channel reported that the the attack took place when two suicide bombers in Humvees targeted a military base in the Maiwand district of Kandahar.
