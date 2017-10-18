Wed October 18, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
October 18, 2017

Hasan Ali takes five as Sri Lanka dismissed for 208

ABU DHABI: Pace bowler Hasan Ali grabbed five wickets to help Pakistan bowl out Sri Lanka for 208 runs in 48.2 overs here at the Sheikh Zayad Stadium on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old fast-medium bowler Hasan Ali captured five wickets for 34 in his ten overs quota.

In the process, he completed his 50 ODI wickets and became the fastest Pakistanai bowler to reach the milestone in the least number of matches. The previous record was held by former captain, coach and fast bowler Waqar Younis who did it in 27 matches.

Skipper Upul Tharanga was the only batsman for Sri Lanka who hit a half-century.

