“It’s my personal life”, Mahira slams critics on smoking controversy with Ranbir

Famed actress Mahira Khan finally spoke up about the photos that showcased her smoking with Indian actor Ranbir Kapoor on the streets of New York City, during the trailer launch of her movie ‘Verna’, on Tuesday.

The photos that went viral in just a few hours caused massive trolling and slut-shaming directed towards the actress for wearing a short, backless dress and smoking out in the public despite being a woman.

However, when asked at the trailer launch of what she has to say about the entire episode, Mahira Khan stated that it was a personal matter; the photos featured two people in a personal capacity.

She said, “It is my personal life and it is very normal for a boy and girl to hang out.”

She added that this one incident has taught her a lot. Mahira stated, “Nowadays, media is not only present at events but everywhere. So, I have learnt from it (the incident).”