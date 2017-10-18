Zayn Malik’s music video ‘Dusk till Dawn’ surpasses 200 million views

There’s no stopping for the British-Pakistani singer and former One Direction band member Zayn Malik as his latest music video named ‘Dusk till Dawn’ surpassed 200 million views on YouTube in just 40 days!

Featuring famed singer Sia, ‘Dusk till Dawn’ is now Zayn Malik’s fastest music video to garner 200+ million views, exceeding far ahead of the star’s previously-released songs ‘PillowTalk’ and ‘I don’t Wanna Live Forever.’

Written by Zayn Malik and Sia in collaboration with 2017 Grammy Producer of the Year Greg Kurstin, the song features a big-budgeted video that has wowed viewers from all across the world.

‘Dusk till Dawn’ is Zayn’s latest single to be released as part of his second studio album and is also featured in the official trailer for the film, The Mountain Between Us.