Taliban reject rape, murder claims of freed Canadian hostage

Kabul: The Taliban on Sunday rejected claims by freed Canadian hostage Joshua Boyle that his kidnappers had killed his child and raped his wife during the family´s captivity, saying the woman had a "natural miscarriage".

Boyle and his American wife Caitlan Coleman were seized by the Taliban while hiking in Afghanistan in 2012.

The couple and their three children born in captivity were freed Wednesday in a Pakistani military operation.

After landing in Toronto on Friday Boyle accused his captors of killing his baby daughter and raping his wife -- accusations which the Taliban said were "fake".

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Boyle and Coleman were never separated during their captivity, "precisely due to the fact that the mujahideen did not want to incite any suspicion", but he admitted a baby had died.

"During a period of detention an incident did take place when the woman became ill. The area was remote, no doctors were present and due to this severe condition, the woman had a natural miscarriage of a girl," Mujahid said in a statement.

"The allegations floating around in the media have nothing to do with the reality because the said people are now in the hands of our enemy."