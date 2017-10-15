Sun October 15, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
October 15, 2017

Share

Canadian says child killed, U.S. wife raped during Afghan kidnapping

Canadian says child killed, U.S. wife raped during Afghan kidnapping
Read More

Rescued US-Canadian couple, children arrive in Canada

TORONTO: US-Canadian couple and their three young children arrived at Toronto's Pearson...

Read More
Advertisement

Taliban reject rape, murder claims of freed Canadian hostage

Taliban reject rape, murder claims of freed Canadian hostage

Kabul: The Taliban on Sunday rejected claims by freed Canadian hostage Joshua Boyle that his kidnappers had killed his child and raped his wife during the family´s captivity, saying the woman had a "natural miscarriage".

Boyle and his American wife Caitlan Coleman were seized by the Taliban while hiking in Afghanistan in 2012.

The couple and their three children born in captivity were freed Wednesday in a Pakistani military operation.

After landing in Toronto on Friday Boyle accused his captors of killing his baby daughter and raping his wife -- accusations which the Taliban said were "fake".

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Boyle and Coleman were never separated during their captivity, "precisely due to the fact that the mujahideen did not want to incite any suspicion", but he admitted a baby had died.

"During a period of detention an incident did take place when the woman became ill. The area was remote, no doctors were present and due to this severe condition, the woman had a natural miscarriage of a girl," Mujahid said in a statement.

"The allegations floating around in the media have nothing to do with the reality because the said people are now in the hands of our enemy."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Death toll from blasts in Somalia rises to 85

Death toll from blasts in Somalia rises to 85
Man-eating tiger dies after being electrocuted in India

Man-eating tiger dies after being electrocuted in India
Trump speech violated Iran nuclear deal: Zarif

Trump speech violated Iran nuclear deal: Zarif
Australia's 'queen of etiquette' teaches 'good manners' to Chinese

Australia's 'queen of etiquette' teaches 'good manners' to Chinese
Load More load more