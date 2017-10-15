Microsoft builds tree-house workspaces for its employees

Microsoft, a company known for innovation, has something exciting for its employees.

To connect with the nature, environment and with one another, Microsoft has built a new modern workplace for its employees in the woods.

Microsoft has built some tree houses for its employees.

The tree houses are designed by Pete Nelson of the TV show "Treehouse Masters" and are part of Microsoft's growing "outdoor districts."

More than 12 feet off the ground, the tree houses feature charred-wood walls, skylights, at least one gas fireplace, Wi-Fi and hidden electrical outlets.

Employees can even grab a bite at an outdoor extension of the indoor cafeteria. Microsoft describes it as having a “gingerbread-house” feel.

There are three tree houses in total: two are open, and the third is a sheltered lounge space, which is due to be completed later in the year.

The buildings are expected to last 20 years and are made to expand as the trees grow, which is pretty exciting.