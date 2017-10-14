Aizaz for collective efforts to maintain peace in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry said on Saturday that peace could be maintained through collective efforts in Afghanistan.

Speaking at the embassy here after a ceremony attended by Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, he said that the objective (of establishing peace) could not by attained by blame game.

About the recovery of Canadian couple, the envoy said that they were recovered after exchange of information with the US. This has given us a lesson that cooperation is a key to eradicate terrorism.

Earlier, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has urged the United States not to look at the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) from an Indian perspective, adding that CPEC is a transformative project, which can be an engine for growth and prosperity in South and Central Asia.

Addressing a ceremony at Pakistan Embassy in Washington on late Friday, the minister said that US Defence Secretary James Mattis concerns about the over $50 billion CPEC were unfounded.

Terming Pakistan's economy stable, Ahsan Iqbal said that the present economic situation in Pakistan is much better as compared to situation in 2013. Pakistan’s economy is stable through policies of economic reforms and infrastructure development. He added that Pakistan will be among the top 20 economies of the world by year 2020.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan has vast water reserves and added that investment in energy sector helped to overcome load-shedding problem, adding that load-shedding will end in the next few months.

He said terrorism is the common enemy of Pakistan and the United States. Pakistan has rendered unprecedented sacrifices in war against terrorism and its valiant forces have broken the back of terrorists, Interior Minister said. He further said that Pakistan wants lasting peace in the region in collaboration with its international partners.

Responding to a question regarding his recent statement, Ahsan said, "I just indicated that Pakistan's economy is going in the right direction and that any irresponsible statements in this regard could damage Pakistan’s image at international level." there is no confrontation among the institutions, he added.