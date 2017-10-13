Fri October 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

REUTERS
October 13, 2017

Share

UN chief hopes Iran nuclear deal will survive

UN chief hopes Iran nuclear deal will survive
Read More

Trump again blasts Iran nuke deal as certification decision looms

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump again dismissed the Iran nuclear accord as terrible for...

Read More
Advertisement

Trump strikes blow against Iran nuclear deal in major US policy shift

Trump strikes blow against Iran nuclear deal in major US policy shift

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump struck a blow against the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement on Friday in defiance of other world powers, choosing not to certify that Tehran is complying with the deal and warning he might ultimately terminate it.

Trump announced the major shift in U.S. policy in a speech that detailed a more confrontational approach to Iran over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and its support for extremist groups in the Middle East.

Trump said in an address at the White House that his goal is to ensure Iran’s never obtains a nuclear weapon.

“We will not continue down a path whose predictable conclusion is more violence more terror and the very real threat of Iran’s nuclear breakout,” Trump said.

While Trump did not pull the United States out of the agreement, aimed at preventing Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, he gave the U.S. Congress 60 days to decide whether to reimpose economic sanctions on Tehran that were lifted under the pact.

That would increase tension with Iran as well as put Washington at odds with other signatories of the accord such as Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China and the European Union.

Trump warned that if “we are not able to reach a solution working with Congress and our allies, then the agreement will be terminated.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

UN chief hopes Iran nuclear deal will survive

UN chief hopes Iran nuclear deal will survive
11 Indian crew missing after vessel sinks off Philippines: Japan

11 Indian crew missing after vessel sinks off Philippines: Japan
Gunfight in India´s Darjeeling kills police officer

Gunfight in India´s Darjeeling kills police officer
India eyes airport in Sri Lanka, near Chinese Belt and Road outpost

India eyes airport in Sri Lanka, near Chinese Belt and Road outpost
Load More load more