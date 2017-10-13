Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s 69th birthday anniversary being observed today

The 69th birthday anniversary of Pakistan’s renowned Pakistani singer Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is being observed today.

He was popularly known as “Shahenshah-e-Qawwali” (The King of Kings of Qawwali).

He was born on October 13, 1948 in Faisalabad.

The legendary singer was not only popular in Pakistan, but also in the rest of the world. He sang predominantly in the Islamic devotional style known as Qawwali.

He was a singer of Qawwali and considered one of the greatest singers ever recorded.

Among fans Ustad Nusrat Ali Khan has been remembered and respected beyond the barriers of language and nationality.

Nusrat Fateh Ali's songs are still alive among his fans and also youngsters, and have defined the art-form of Qawwali for the generations to come.

The remixes and tributes have helped successfully impart his rich music legacy to the generation that was born after his demise.

Take the most recent Mere Rashke Qamar from Ajay Devgn's film Baadshaho for example.

The song has been recreated with new lyrics sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan while also carrying the original Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's vocals. The reinvented song became an instant hit accumulating millions of views online.

The legend Qawwal embarked on singing career with Qawwali followed by ever increasing line of music including sufi, and hymns.

With his stunning voice, Khan’s first public performance was as the leader of a Qawwali party, at a studio recording broadcast as part of an annual music festival organized by Radio Pakistan, known as Jashn-e-Baharan.

His first major hit was the song ‘Haq Ali Ali’ while he also did joint ventures with well known international singers. Khan reached out to western audiences through his work with peter Gabriel on the soundtrack to the last temptation of Christ in 1985.