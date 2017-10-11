Wed October 11, 2017
Sci-Tech

REUTERS
October 11, 2017

Facebook to launch new virtual reality headset, ´Oculus Go´

SAN JOSE, Calif: Facebook Inc plans to release a new virtual reality headset that does not require a separate computer to operate, unlike its Oculus Rift product, which allows for mobile uses, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday.

Zuckerberg, speaking at a conference for virtual reality developers, said the "Oculus Go" device would cost $199 and ship early next year.

