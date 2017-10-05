Thu October 05, 2017
October 5, 2017

US to ask NATO allies for some 1,000 more troops for Afghanistan: ambassador

BRUSSELS: The United States is to ask NATO allies to contribute around 1,000 extra troops to help in the battle against the resurgent Taliban in Afghanistan, the new US ambassador to the alliance said Thursday.

Kay Bailey Hutchison said the forces would add to the roughly 3,000 US troops who are already on their way to Afghanistan under President Donald Trump´s new strategy against the militants.

