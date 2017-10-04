Vegas shooter´s girlfriend says had no clue planning carnage

LOS ANGELES: The girlfriend of the Las Vegas attacker said Wednesday she had no clue her partner was planning the carnage that left 58 people dead.

"I knew Stephen Paddock as a kind, caring, quiet man," Marilou Danley said in a statement read by her attorney Matthew Lombard. "I loved him and hoped for a quiet future together with him.

"He never said anything to me or took any action that I was aware of that I understood in any way to be a warning that something horrible like this was going to happen."

Danley added that two weeks ago, Paddock had told her he found a cheap plane ticket for her to visit family in the Philippines.

"Like all Filipinos abroad, I was excited to go home and see family and friends," that statement said. "While there, he wired me money, which he said was for me to buy a house for me and my family."

She said she became concerned at that point, thinking he wanted to break up with her.

"It never occurred to me in any way whatsoever that he was planning violence against anyone."

Danley said she was devastated by Sunday night´s attack on concertgoers -- the worst mass shooting in modern US history -- and her prayers went out to all the victims.

"I am a mother and grandmother and my heart breaks for all who have lost loved ones," she said.

Danley, who said she had voluntarily flown back to Los Angeles on Wednesday, added that she was cooperating fully with the FBI in their investigation.