‘Gauri Khan Designs’ is the new talk of the town

Gauri Khan, wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has launched a new store called Gauri Khan Designs which is making waves in the B-town.

GKD log book has names of some of the biggest names of B-Town including Sridevi, Karishma Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Karan Johar, and Manish Malhotra.

Thank you for spending the evening at #gaurikhandesigns . Was a pleasure having u over at the store ...

When entrepreneur Nita Ambani, visited Gauri Khan Designs, Gauri Khan along with Shahrukh Khan and son AbRam were there to greet and show her around the multi-floored shop.

Gauri Khan shared pictures from the visit with a caption thanking the famed entrepreneur for spending the evening with them.

Ranbir Kapoor dropped by at the store and left some amazing feedback. He revealed that Gauri Khan had helped him in designing of his home and acknowledged her unique aesthetic sense that incorporated glamor and style quotient both.

Keeping the look clean & fresh with Ranbir ... #NoFiltersNeeded on the terrace! #GauriKhanDesigns

Impressed by Gauri Khan’s aesthetics, Sanjay Leela Bhansali advised her to take up set designing as a full time career.

Gauri Khan has designed homes, nurseries and restaurants for various celebrities and that is why her own store is making waves in the news these days.

Luxury that you can afford. Come, visit me at my flagship store - Gauri Khan Designs.