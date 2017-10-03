Turkey to give scholarships to Rohingya students

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Hakan Cavusoglu says his country will provide university scholarship to 53 Rohingya Muslim students.

Talking to state-run Anadolu news agency he said that the students from Myanmar's troubled western Rakhine state will study communication, law, politics and human rights at Turkish universities.

He added that 15 Rohingya students are currently studying in Turkish universities.

Cavusoglu said that Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has sent 1,000 tons of food packages for Rohingya Muslims.

He added that Turkey will continue helping Rohingya Muslims by providing them food and health facilities.

"We will set up mobile health clinics [in the refugee camps]," he said.

He added that Turkey will provide food to 20,000 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh and help them build homes.

More than 501,000 Rohingya have crossed into Bangladesh since the outbreak of fresh violence on Aug. 25, according to the UN migration agency. Web Desk/Anadolu