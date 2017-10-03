Tue October 03, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 3, 2017

Share

Rohingya crisis: Suu Kyi's 'Freedom of Oxford' under threat

Rohingya crisis: Suu Kyi's 'Freedom of Oxford' under threat
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

Turkey to give scholarships to Rohingya students

Turkey to give scholarships to Rohingya students

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Hakan Cavusoglu says his country will provide university scholarship to 53 Rohingya Muslim students.

Talking to state-run Anadolu news agency he said that the students from Myanmar's troubled western Rakhine state will study communication, law, politics and human rights at Turkish universities.

He added that 15 Rohingya students are currently studying in Turkish universities.

Cavusoglu said that Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has sent 1,000 tons of food packages for Rohingya Muslims.

He added that Turkey will continue helping Rohingya Muslims by providing them food and health facilities.

"We will set up mobile health clinics [in the refugee camps]," he said.

He added that Turkey will provide food to 20,000 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh and help them build homes.

More than 501,000 Rohingya have crossed into Bangladesh since the outbreak of fresh violence on Aug. 25, according to the UN migration agency. Web Desk/Anadolu

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

China’s first glass bridge opened for tourists

China’s first glass bridge opened for tourists
Stephen had no history of violence: Brother Eric

Stephen had no history of violence: Brother Eric
Eiffel Tower goes dark for victims of Las Vegas and Marseille attacks

Eiffel Tower goes dark for victims of Las Vegas and Marseille attacks
Indian security forces kill two attackers at Srinagar airport: media reports

Indian security forces kill two attackers at Srinagar airport: media reports
Load More load more