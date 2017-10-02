Pakistan batting-line disappoints Mickey Arthur

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ABU DHABI: Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur was disappointed with the performance of his batsmen.
"We should have chased this target," said Arthur, who saw Pakistan slide to a 10th defeat in 16 Tests since he took over last year.
"We did a lot of homework against Herath. But obviously on the last day he was always going to be a factor and you´ve got to give him more respect.
"But I would probably have liked to see our batsmen take him on. I would have liked batsmen to attack him, once you take him on and that goes for any bowler, the game sorts of settle down."
Arthur said Pakistan needed a good partnership which never came, notwithstanding a 42-run stand for the sixth wicket between top scorer Haris Sohail (34) and Sarfraz Ahmed (19).
"We wanted a good partnership up front but we didn´t get that and that put us under pressure. We were always going to be under pressure as the game goes on because we couldn´t expect the tail to get us over the line."
Comments