Pakistan batting-line disappoints Mickey Arthur

ABU DHABI: Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur was disappointed with the performance of his batsmen.

"We should have chased this target," said Arthur, who saw Pakistan slide to a 10th defeat in 16 Tests since he took over last year.

"We did a lot of homework against Herath. But obviously on the last day he was always going to be a factor and you´ve got to give him more respect.

"But I would probably have liked to see our batsmen take him on. I would have liked batsmen to attack him, once you take him on and that goes for any bowler, the game sorts of settle down."

Arthur said Pakistan needed a good partnership which never came, notwithstanding a 42-run stand for the sixth wicket between top scorer Haris Sohail (34) and Sarfraz Ahmed (19).

"We wanted a good partnership up front but we didn´t get that and that put us under pressure. We were always going to be under pressure as the game goes on because we couldn´t expect the tail to get us over the line."