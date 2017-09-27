Wed September 27, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 27, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Game of Thrones: Jon Snow, Ygritte are engaged

After playing on screen lovers  on Game of Thrones, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are now engaged in real life .

Harington and Leslie who played Jon Snow and Ygritte on  HBO’s fantacy show have   confirmed their engagement.

The pair made the announcement of their engagement through a newspaper. Earlier this year, Harington said: ‘I’ve moved in with my other best friend Rose, so I’m very happy.

Game of Thrones tells the story of noble families vying for control of the Iron Throne, all the while keeping one eye on the "White Walkers" leading hordes of the undead toward an invasion from the North.

The show, which has more Emmy Awards than any other narrative series and pulls in more than 20 million US viewers per episode, moved beyond George R.R. Martin´s "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels in season six.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

‘Geostorm’ trailer uses weather as a weapon

‘Geostorm’ trailer uses weather as a weapon
Hrithik Roshan will play Anand Kumar in the film Super 30

Hrithik Roshan will play Anand Kumar in the film Super 30
‘Gotti’ explores life of New York mafia boss

‘Gotti’ explores life of New York mafia boss
Salman Khan becomes the richest host on Indian TV

Salman Khan becomes the richest host on Indian TV
Load More load more