Game of Thrones: Jon Snow, Ygritte are engaged

After playing on screen lovers on Game of Thrones, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are now engaged in real life .

Harington and Leslie who played Jon Snow and Ygritte on HBO’s fantacy show have confirmed their engagement.

The pair made the announcement of their engagement through a newspaper. Earlier this year, Harington said: ‘I’ve moved in with my other best friend Rose, so I’m very happy.

Game of Thrones tells the story of noble families vying for control of the Iron Throne, all the while keeping one eye on the "White Walkers" leading hordes of the undead toward an invasion from the North.

The show, which has more Emmy Awards than any other narrative series and pulls in more than 20 million US viewers per episode, moved beyond George R.R. Martin´s "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels in season six.