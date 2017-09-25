Bodybuilding champion dies after match in Singapore

SINGAPORE: World Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Federation (WBPF) Singapore president Pradip Subramanian died after a match on Saturday.

The incident took place at the inaugural Asia Fighting Championship as he took on YouTube personality Steven Lim in a Muay Thai match at Marina Bay Sands.

After the match, which was won by 41-year-old Lim, Subramanian was rushed to the hospital where he died, media reported.

The match was part of the inaugural Asia Fighting Championship, which was organized by Axseed Events, an event management firm, and Muse Fitness Club, a Muay Thai training facility.

Subramanian died at the Singapore General Hospital at about 1300 GMT on Saturday, Asia Fighting Championship said in an emailed statement.

“According to the preliminary medical report released by Singapore General Hospital, Mr. Pradip Subramanian suffered a cardiac arrest respiratory failure episode which led to his passing,” the statement said, adding the final medical report would be released in 30 to 60 days.

According to a report published in Channel News Asia, Lim who won the fight by a technical knockout posted his photos on Facebook with the championship belt after the bout. "Pradip was rushed to the hospital no joke by ambulance!" he wrote.

He later paid tribute to Subramanian on Facebook, saying: "Rest in Peace, my really truly respected fearless warrior and fighter."

Th report said Subramanian appeared to take a few blows to the head and was standing after the match ended. However, he appeared to lose consciousness while in a corner and had to be helped out of the ring. Web Desk/ Reuters