BEIJING: Over seven million Chinese college students are undergoing a mandatory military training across mainland.

The video shows a marching military band of a local college in Xi’an, central to Shaanxi, carrying out an impressive parade. The students assembled in a group to put up a 3D glance, framing great physical display of verbal expressions and in-views.

The show attracted positive feedback with one twitter user commenting ‘Timing has demonstrated dedication to training to reach perfection’.