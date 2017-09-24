Video: Impressive show of military band training by Chinese students

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: Over seven million Chinese college students are undergoing a mandatory military training across mainland.
The video shows a marching military band of a local college in Xi’an, central to Shaanxi, carrying out an impressive parade. The students assembled in a group to put up a 3D glance, framing great physical display of verbal expressions and in-views.
The show attracted positive feedback with one twitter user commenting ‘Timing has demonstrated dedication to training to reach perfection’.
Comments