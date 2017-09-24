Sun September 24, 2017
World

Web Desk
September 24, 2017

Video: Impressive show of military band training by Chinese students

BEIJING: Over seven million Chinese college students are undergoing a mandatory military training across mainland.

The video shows a marching military band of a local college in Xi’an, central to Shaanxi, carrying out an impressive parade. The students assembled in a group to put up a 3D glance, framing great physical display of verbal expressions and in-views.

The show attracted positive feedback with one twitter user commenting ‘Timing has demonstrated dedication to training to reach perfection’.

