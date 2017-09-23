Sat September 23, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 23, 2017

Share

NAB’s notification pasted outside Nawaz’s residence barring sale of properties

NAB’s notification pasted outside Nawaz’s residence barring sale of properties
Read More

NAB arrests former NBP chief, five others

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested former Chairman National Bank Ali Raza...

Read More
Advertisement

Nawaz barred from selling properties, NAB’s notification pasted outside his residence

Nawaz barred from selling properties, NAB’s notification pasted outside his residence

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) notification, barring former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from selling his movable and immovable properties, has been pasted outside his residence, Geo News reported.

It is learnt that NAB has pasted the notification outside the residence of Nawaz Sharif in Raiwind, restraining him from selling his movable and immovable properties.

Another notification in NAB reference case was sent to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at his residence in Gulberg, Lahore, said media report.

It is to mention here that both the leaders of PML-N have been out of country for last few days.  

The notifications have been issued under NAB Ordinance 999, Section 23. While the copies of it had also been sent to all departments concerned, including, SECP deputy commissioner Lahore, DHA and branches of all banks to restrain both from selling properties.

On Wednesday, An accountability court issued bailable arrest warrants for Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a reference related possession of assets beyond sources of income filed against him by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The judge later issued bailable arrest warrants for Ishaq Dar on NAB’s request, directing him to furnish security bonds of Rs 1 million in the next hearing on September  25.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PM arrives in London after attending UN General Assembly session

PM arrives in London after attending UN General Assembly session
Former first lady Kalsoom Nawaz discharged from hospital

Former first lady Kalsoom Nawaz discharged from hospital
DG Punjab Rangers visits Harpal, Charwa sectors

DG Punjab Rangers visits Harpal, Charwa sectors
NAB arrests former NBP chief, five others

NAB arrests former NBP chief, five others
Load More load more