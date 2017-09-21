Thu September 21, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
September 22, 2017

Share

Trump says US to target firms doing business with North Korea

Trump says US to target firms doing business with North Korea
Read More

Japan PM says time for North Korea dialogue is over

UNITED NATIONS: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday declared the time for dialogue...

Read More
Advertisement

China FM tells UN talks ´only way´ on N Korea

China FM tells UN talks ´only way´ on N Korea

UNITED NATIONS: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday that negotiation remained the only solution on North Korea after the United States and Japan voiced wariness at resuming dialogue with the nuclear-armed regime.

"There is still hope for peace and we must not give up. Negotiation is the only way out and deserves every effort," Wang told the UN General Assembly, where two days earlier US President Donald Trump threatened to "totally destroy" the Chinese ally.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Ataturk airport closed for traffic  after jet crashes

Ataturk airport closed for traffic  after jet crashes
Hurricane Maria left over 15 dead in Dominica: prime minister

Hurricane Maria left over 15 dead in Dominica: prime minister
Afghan president says Trump war plan has better chance than Obama´s

Afghan president says Trump war plan has better chance than Obama´s
Saudis call on Myanmar to allow Rohingyas to return

Saudis call on Myanmar to allow Rohingyas to return
Load More load more