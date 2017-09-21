China FM tells UN talks ´only way´ on N Korea

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
UNITED NATIONS: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday declared the time for dialogue...
UNITED NATIONS: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday that negotiation remained the only solution on North Korea after the United States and Japan voiced wariness at resuming dialogue with the nuclear-armed regime.
"There is still hope for peace and we must not give up. Negotiation is the only way out and deserves every effort," Wang told the UN General Assembly, where two days earlier US President Donald Trump threatened to "totally destroy" the Chinese ally.
