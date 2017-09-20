Wed September 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Health

REUTERS
September 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Hospital allows kids to drive themselves to operating room

Hospital allows kids to drive themselves to operating room

LOS ANGELES: A San Diego children’s hospital unveiled a collection of remote-controlled luxury mini cars on Tuesday that allows its young patients to ‘drive’ themselves to the operating room.

The cars at the Rady Children’s Hospital are actually operated by a nurse or a doctor and are part of a new program designed to make children more relaxed before their procedures.

“The kids are having fun. The parents are seeing that they’re relaxed and that they’re happy,” said Dr Daniela Carvalho, medical director of surgical services at the hospital.

The cars were donated by the San Diego Regional Law Enforcement Teddy Bear Drive. Children have their pick of a BMW, Mercedes, or Lamborghini, ensuring their ride to the operating room is a luxurious one.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Health

Smoking changes lung cells, primes them to develop cancer

Smoking changes lung cells, primes them to develop cancer
Roche blood test could help 'personalize' cancer immunotherapy

Roche blood test could help 'personalize' cancer immunotherapy
Study reveals 80pc of tap water around the world is contaminated

Study reveals 80pc of tap water around the world is contaminated
Millions of infected Brazilian mosquitoes to tackle dengue

Millions of infected Brazilian mosquitoes to tackle dengue
Load More load more