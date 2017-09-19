'Just Getting Started': Trailer of Morgan Freeman’s movie is out

Hollywood homicide’s famous director and writer, Ron Shelton, will be making back his debut after fourteen years, with his new film ‘Just Getting Started’.

It's been a while since we've seen a film written and directed by Ron Shelton, he's mostly skulked around the edges of the film industry, aside from writing Bad Boys II.

But now he's launching himself back into the maelstrom with Just Getting Started, which stars Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones and Rene Russo, all of whom he's worked with before.

The trailer of Just Getting Started was released earlier on Monday.

Freeman is playing Duke Diver, a lively manager of luxury Palm Springs resort, Villa Capri.

He's the man of the facility, the ladies love him and the guys think he's the coolest.

But then former military man Leo, played by Tommy Lee Jones, checks in and starts to muscle in on Duke's territory especially where fellow new arrival Suzie, played by Russo, is concerned, the scene is set for a clash of personalities.

The trailer further unfolds that Duke's mysterious past is about to catch up with him, and he'll need Leo's help to survive.

The trailer leaves the audience curious, questioning; can the pair put their differences aside and work together? The movie will be hitting the screens in the first week of December.