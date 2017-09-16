Location scout for Netflix's ‘Narcos’ shot dead in Mexico

A location scout, Carlos Muñoz Portal, of the hit Netflix show 'Narcos' was shot dead in a violent region of Mexico, reported Business Insider.

Portal was on location scouting for season four of the show. He was a seasoned scout and worked for Stacy Perskie’s Mexico City-based production company Redrum.

Redrum has previously worked on high-profile movies including, “Sicario,” “Spectre,” “Fast & Furious” and “Apocalypto.”

“We are aware of the passing of Carlos Muñoz Portal, a well-respected location scout, and send our condolences to his family. The facts surrounding his death are still unknown as authorities continue to investigate," said a statement issued by Netflix.

Portal's bullet-riddled body and car were found in a remote area near the border of Hidalgo state, which is said to have the highest murder rate in Mexico.

authorities have had trouble piecing together the circumstances that led to his killing, given the dearth of witnesses, according to local reports.

Season four of 'Narcos' is said to based on the rise of Mexico’s infamous Juarez cartel. Season three focused on the rise and fall of the Cali cartel.

The murder has raised doubts on whether the production will continue in Mexico or move back to Colombia where the show was originally shot.