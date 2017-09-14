Thu September 14, 2017
REUTERS
September 15, 2017

N. Korean group demands US be turned to ´ashes and darkness´

N. Korean group demands US be turned to ´ashes and darkness´
N Korea fires missile from Pyongyang towards the east -S.Korea 

N Korea fires missile from Pyongyang towards the east -S.Korea 

SEOUL: North Korea early on Friday fired an unidentified missile eastward from the Sunan district in its capital, Pyongyang, South Korea´s military said.

The South Korean and US militaries were analyzing details of the launch, the South´s Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The missile has flown over Japan, Japan´s NHK television said. South Korea´s presidential Blue House has called an urgent National Security Council meeting.

The North´s launch comes a day after the North threatened to sink Japan and reduce the United States to "ashes and darkness" for supporting a U. N. Security Council resolution imposing new sanctions against it for its Sept. 3 nuclear test.

The North previously launched a ballistic missile from Sunan on Aug. 29 which flew over Japan´s Hokkaido island and landed in the Pacific waters.

