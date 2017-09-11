Pakistan foreign minster in Iran on one-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday arrived in Tehran on an official visit to hold talks with senior Iranian officials on leading mutual, regional and international developments.

Khawaja Asif will hold a meeting with Iranian President and his counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, siad Nafees Zakaria, Foreign Office spokesperson.National Security Advisor (NSA) Nasir Khan Janjua and Pakistan Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua also accompanied him to Iran.

Khawaja Asif will also discuss US President Donald Trump’s new strategy in Afghanistan with the Iranian leaders.

The spokesperson said matters of mutual interests and regional situation and law and order situation in Afghanistan will come under discussion during the meetings.

Last week, Asif delayed his meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Washington. The Pakistani government also postponed the visit of Alice Wells, acting assistant secretary of state for South Asian affairs, to Islamabad after US President Donlad trump's allegations against Pakistan.

During his recent visit to China, Khawaja Asif has reiterated support for China's offer to host the first trilateral meeting of Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan later this year, focusing on strategic communication, practical cooperation, and security dialogue.