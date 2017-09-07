I want to do films on women issues, says Mehwish Hayat

Mehwish Hayat has become now a big name in showbiz as one can see her face everywhere — in films, on TV, singing on a big music show — she has many secret lives. She is an actress, singer, TV-show host and the face of numerous advertisements.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi star Mehwish Hayat responding to her female-centric film said carrying the responsibility of a film is the best thing that could have happened to her.

Balancing portions in patriotism and feminism, she pronounced willingness to do films concerning women issues.

“I have a number of offers to act in films but would be more interested in doing a film based on women’s issues", adding that she would never do films that could harm the country's reputation.

“If I ever do an Indian film, it will be on my terms and conditions and not theirs, because I have made a place for myself in Pakistan with honesty and dedication. I don’t want to be cast as a showpiece or an object of desire in a film on either side of the border,” she explains. “I would love to represent my country with dignity”, she said in a recent interview with a local newspaper.

Responding to criticisms following her appearance in the song Billi she admitted that the song did bring crowds back to cinemas but had that been the only reason of her success, she wouldn’t have had a song-less role in Actor In Law.

Answering about her projects for the silver screen she went, "Dil Lagi is a way to reach the audience in Pakistan, connecting with them throughout other projects, especially those who don’t go to cinemas to watch films.”

She said she had drifted away from the silver screen a year ago, she reasoned it as having issues with certain people back then. She also said there is a high chance she would turn to direction in the long run.

She recommended a review in the advertisement policies, suggesting discard of the old ads.

" The ad people must have a policy of discarding an ad after it has run its course over a few years. There are a few commercials of mine in which even I can’t recognize myself.”

Her previous ads on fairness creams had hailed upon her scathing comments for discriminating between skin tones, to which she lamented about her previous choices.

“I am against discrimination myself but when I agreed to do the commercial a long time back, I was naïve and had no understanding of how things worked. With the passage of time, I have learned that a beautiful heart matters more than one’s complexion. That’s why now I am very careful in choosing what brands I represent.

The actor who also had a say about her instant steer to singing opportunities, with her duet with Shiraz Uppal for Cokestudio season nine, later on chosen for Nida Yasir's morning show plus her selection to the title track of Man Jali as insisted by Director Nadeem Baig.

“I have always been fond of singing and was lucky enough to debut under the supervision of talented people such as Strings and Shiraz Uppal in Coke Studio. Critics were out with their knives but since I got more positive feedback than negative, I am content with my performance. I have just completed a US tour where I performed in Houston, Dallas and New York… that wouldn’t have been possible had I been a failed experiment.”

Her latest movie Punjab Nahi Jaungi has been released on Eid-ul-Azha and proved a super hit. Her acting skills in the movie have been acclaimed widely both at home and abroad. Today, she is one of the most sought-after actresses in the country.

Now after the success of PNJ, what Mehwish wants to do? another rom-com, TV project or singing assignment or something different? “I have a number of offers to act in films but would be more interested in doing a film based on women’s issues. I am also open to doing quality theatre where the play gets at least 15 days to make its presence felt. There is also an option to turn to direction which is something I would like to do in the long run.”