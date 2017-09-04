Mon September 04, 2017
September 4, 2017

North Korean bomb prompts global condemnation

US warns N. Korea of using ‘nuclear capabilities’ to defend itself, allies

US warns N. Korea of using ‘nuclear capabilities’ to defend itself, allies

WASHINGTON: The United States stands ready to defend itself and its allies with the full range of its capabilities, including nuclear, the White House said Sunday after US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe conferred on North Korea´s latest nuclear test.

The two leaders condemned "North Korea´s continued destabilizing and provocative actions," reaffirmed their "ironclad" mutual defense commitments, and pledged to cooperate closely, the White House statement said.

"President Trump reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to defending our homeland, territories, and allies using the full range of diplomatic, conventional, and nuclear capabilities at our disposal."

Earlier Sunday, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis warned that any threat to the United States, Guam or US allies would be met with a "massive military response."

North Korea detonated what it claimed was a missile-ready hydrogen bomb, sharply raising the stakes in an already tense confrontation with Washington.

The US Geological Survey said the detonation registered as a 6.3 magnitude "explosion," one far more powerful than any of North Korea´s previous five nuclear tests.

In July, North Korea twice successfully tested intercontinental ballistic missiles, another leap in capability that could put the US mainland within its reach.

