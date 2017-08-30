Wed August 30, 2017
August 30, 2017

Sharjeel, Khalid face bans in PSL case

Pakistan bans Sharjeel Khan for 5 years in spot fixing

Pakistan bans Sharjeel Khan for 5 years in spot fixing

LAHORE: Pakistan´s anti-corruption tribunal Wednesday banned opener Sharjeel Khan for five years over a spot fixing case that has rocked the Pakistan Super League, the latest scandal to taint the sport in the cricket-crazy country.

"Sharjeel is banned for five years, which has two-and-a-half year suspended, after the proceedings of the case," said Asghat Haider, who headed the three-member tribunal.

Talking to media, PCB Legal Advisor Taffazul Rizvi said that the opening batsman was found guilty on all accounts.

He said, “The charges have been proven. He was given minimum punishment with no fines imposed. This decision has shown that we had strong proofs against him.”

An appellate tribunal will be formed later, where an appeal against the order can be filed as per the PCB's rules, sources close to the development said.

Sharjeel’s counsel Shegan Ijaz announced that his legal team will file an appeal against the decision.

“We were expecting acquittal on spot-fixing charges,” he said, “We will file an appeal on the decision. We have strong reservations against it as the onus is not on Sharjeel Khan to prove his innocence. The ban will start from Feb 10.”

 

