Security forces foil bid to attack FC checkpost in Khuzdar

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHUZDAR: Unknown assailants attacked a checkpost of FC in Wadh town here in the early hours of Sunday.
Foiling the attack, the security forces arrested two of the attackers, FC sources said.
Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least developed province, has remained under the grip of violence for over a decade which has claimed thousands of lives.
Comments