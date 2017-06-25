Sun June 25, 2017
National

Web Desk
June 25, 2017

Security forces foil bid to attack FC checkpost in Khuzdar

KHUZDAR: Unknown assailants attacked a checkpost of FC in Wadh town here in the early hours of Sunday.

Foiling the attack, the security forces arrested two of the attackers, FC sources said.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least developed province, has remained under the grip of violence for over a decade which has claimed thousands of lives.

 

