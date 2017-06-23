Chants against Saudi Arabia as Iran marks Quds Day

TEHRAN: Chants against the Saudi royal family and the Daesh group mingled with the traditional cries of "Death to Israel" and "Death to America" at Quds Day rallies across Iran on Friday.

The annual show of solidarity with the Palestinians, which sees hundreds of thousands take to the streets, was launched by Iran´s revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and is now marked by its allies across the Middle East.

This year´s commemoration comes amid an intensifying battle for influence in the region between Shiite Iran and its Sunni arch rival Saudi Arabia, who have had no diplomatic relations since January last year.

"Death to the House of Saud and Daesh," demonstrators chanted. "Death to America", "Death to Israel", "Death to the UK".

Iran has been heavily involved in the war against Daesh in both Iraq and Syria, where it has trained and advised militias to fight the jihadists.

On Sunday, Iran fired six 750-kilometre (470-mile) range missiles at a Daesh base in eastern Syria, days after the jihadist group claimed twin bombing and shooting attacks in Tehran.

On Friday, Iran´s Revolutionary Guards displayed some of the same Zolfaghar missiles used in the strike in Valiasr Square in the heart of the capital, alongside a 2,000-kilometre (1,250-mile) range Qadr missile.

- Countdown to Israel´s destruction -

The Tehran metro was operating for free, taking Iranians to and from the University of Tehran, where the main weekly Muslim prayers were held.

Some demonstrators burnt Israeli and American flags.

Other carried a coffin emblazoned with a picture of US President Donald Trump and the slogan: "Death to America, death to the House of Saud."

In a speech to the crowd in the capital, parliament speaker Ali Larijani called Israel the "mother of terrorism".

"The displacement of millions of Muslims by the Zionist regime is unprecedented in the history of all terrorist groups," he said.

President Hassan Rouhani, who joined the march through Tehran, hit out at a new Iran sanctions bill approved by the US Senate.

"This year, Quds Day is different, both because of the Israel-backed terrorists in the region... and because of America, which has always been thinking of violating the (Iranian) people´s rights," he told state television.

"With the anti-Iranian bills presented in the US Senate and House of Representatives, the Iranian nation wants to tell America through this rally that the government will respond with determination and will continue the path it has chosen."