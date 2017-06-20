Tue June 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
June 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

31 killed in ethnic violence in central Mali

31 killed in ethnic violence in central Mali

BAMAKO: Thirty-one people were killed over the weekend in central Mali as ethnic groups clashed over land in a zone where the state is near-absent and jihadists roam freely.

Nomadic Fulani people and farmers from the Dogon ethnic group have engaged in tit-for-tat violence sparked by Fulanis grazing their cattle on Dogon land.

Dogons also accuse Fulanis in the area of colluding with cleric Amadou Koufa, whose Islamist group recently joined the Group to Support Islam and Muslims, a militants alliance with links to al-Qaeda.

The Malian army confirmed "31 dead, (comprising) 27 Fulanis and four Dogons," along with nine more injured, in a statement released Monday night.

The army said it had spoken with mayors, village chiefs and imams to persuade them to halt the violence in Mopti region.

But a local official in the area said the absence of the government in the area had created a vacuum where militants were thriving.

A resident of the area described a "revenge attack" by Dogons against two Fulani villages, following the widely reported murder of a Dogon in a fight last week.

Increased availability of arms from Libya has contributed to inter-communal violence in Mali, experts say, while drought has forced herders into areas traditionally cultivated by farmers.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

US-led coalition downs Iran-made drone in Syria

US-led coalition downs Iran-made drone in Syria
Russian jet conducts ´unsafe´ intercept of US plane

Russian jet conducts ´unsafe´ intercept of US plane
Israel starts work on new settlement amid US peace push

Israel starts work on new settlement amid US peace push
India arrests 15 for celebrating Pakistan’s Champions Trophy victory

India arrests 15 for celebrating Pakistan’s Champions Trophy victory
Load More load more