Sun June 18, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

REUTERS
June 18, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Iran and China conduct naval drill in Gulf

Iran and China conduct naval drill in Gulf

TEHRAN: Iran and China began a joint naval exercise in the Gulf on Sunday, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

The military drill comes at a time of heightened tension between the Iranian and US military in the Gulf and is likely to be a cause of concern for Washington.

In recent months, the US navy has accused the Iranian navy of sending fast-attack boats to harass warships as they pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

An Iranian destroyer and two Chinese destroyers are among the vessels that will participate in the exercise, which will take place in the eastern portion of the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman, according to IRNA. Some 700 Iranian navy personnel will be participating in the drill.

Two Chinese warships docked at Iran's Bandar Abbas port to take part in a joint naval exercise in the Gulf for the first time in 2014.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Taliban storm police base in eastern Afghanistan, killing five

Taliban storm police base in eastern Afghanistan, killing five
Huge Portugal forest fires kill 57, injure scores

Huge Portugal forest fires kill 57, injure scores
19 die in Portugal forest fire

19 die in Portugal forest fire
Bus crash in Brazil leaves at least 10 dead

Bus crash in Brazil leaves at least 10 dead
Load More load more