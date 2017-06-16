Fri June 16, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

REUTERS
June 15, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Death toll from London tower block blaze rises to 17

Death toll from London tower block blaze rises to 17

LONDON: The death toll from the London tower block fire has risen to 17 and the figure is expected to rise further, police said on Thursday.

"Sadly, I can confirm that the number of people that have died is now 17," London police commander Stuart Cundy told reporters.

"There is still a number of people who are receiving treatment in hospital. There are 37 people receiving treatment, of which 17 are still in critical care."

The fire engulfed a 24-storey building in west London in the early hours of Wednesday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Indian court convicts Abu Salem, others in 1993 Mumbai blasts case

Indian court convicts Abu Salem, others in 1993 Mumbai blasts case
Russia says may have killed Daesh chief Baghdadi

Russia says may have killed Daesh chief Baghdadi
The picture of this little Chinese boy taking care of his mother will melt your heart

The picture of this little Chinese boy taking care of his mother will melt your heart
China's Great Wall repaired with simple tools, bricks of old

China's Great Wall repaired with simple tools, bricks of old
Load More load more