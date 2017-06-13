Sarfraz, Amir take Pakistan into Champions Trophy semi finals

CARDIFF: Captain Sarfraz Ahmed, following a top-order collapse, led his side from the front to see Pakistan into the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy with a three-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the last group match here at the Sophia Gardens on Monday.

Chasing a seemingly modest 237 to win, collapsed to 162 for seven. But an unbroken stand of 75 between Sarfraz, dropped twice on his way to 61 not out, and Mohammad Amir (28 not out) saw Pakistan complete a thrilling win.

Pakistan completed their three-wicket victory with 31 balls to spare.

Sarfraz was well supported by Mohammad Amir who made an unbeaten 28 while the brave captain remained not out on 61.

Man-of-the-match Sarfraz, crucially dropped twice, ended the contest when he uppercut Lasith Malinga for four. It was his fifth boundary in 79 balls and the joyous wicket-keeper ran through a semi-circle round the ground.

After left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman played a breezy innings of 50 in 36 balls with eight fours and a six, no other batsman could bat with responsibility as they were losing their wickets cheaply.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez both fell to tame legside catches before Azhar´s painstaking 34 ended when he fended at paceman Suranga Lakmal and Kusal Mendis held an awkward catch at a wide slip position.

Shoaib Malik (11) then feathered a catch behind following an attempted pull off Malinga.

Fahim Ashraf began his innings hooking Malinga over long leg for six but the ODI debutant was run out for a run-a-ball 15 when bowler Thisara Perera deflected a Sarfraz drive onto the stumps at the non-striker´s end.

When Pakistan were 162 for seven, there were very slim hopes of winning the match as there was no regular batsman to support Sarfraz.

However, he found a good partner in fast bowler Amir who did not let him down and batted sensibly.

Earlier, Sri Lanka started impressively but a brilliant spell midway through from Amir and Junaid Khan saw them restricted to 236.