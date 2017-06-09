China says Pakistan told it kidnapped teachers are probably dead

Print Story
BEIJING: Pakistan has told Chinese authorities that two Chinese teachers kidnapped last month in Balochistan are probably dead, China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a regular news briefing.
China earlier expressed grave concern at Daesh claims that the group killed the teachers it had kidnapped in Balochistan, where Beijing is investing billions of dollars in infrastructure projects.
