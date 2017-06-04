Another city in Balochistan bans trimming beard in styles

QUETTA: After Ormara, local administration in Kharan city of Balochistan has also banned styling beard and warned the barbers for heavy fine over violating the orders.

The notification issued on May 29 with the signature of Assistant Commissioner Kharan, Muhammad Baksh Sajdi bans trimming of beard in different styles, calling it was against Islamic norms. It said all national and international religious scholars were against styling beard.

The barbers have been asked to cut the beard of their customers in simple fashion. It also warned them for heavy fine if they violated the orders.



Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Baksh Sajdi told BBC Urdu notification was issued after a local religious scholar complained about styling, which is a blasphemous act. However, the notification was withdrawn on the directives of the government as there was no such law to ban fashion.

Kharan is a district headquarters with a population of more than 7,000. A total of 20 hairdressers work in the area.

The commissioner added that the ban on styling beard was limited to city areas only.

Earlier, Chairman Municipal Ormara Amir Iqbal, in a meeting with hairdressers, had asked them not commit blasphemy by trimming the beard in different styles.