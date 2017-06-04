Sun June 04, 2017
Sports

AFP
June 1, 2017

Kohli, Kumble ´rift´ shakes India ahead of Champions Trophy

New Delhi: Signs of a rift between India´s skipper Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble have shaken the country ahead of the team´s campaign to win a second straight Champions Trophy.

As India prepare to launch their tournament against Pakistan in Birmingham on Sunday, Indian media is abuzz with reports of differences between Kohli and Kumble over tactics and training.

With Kumble´s one-year contract ending this month, the Indian board´s move to advertise the job ahead of the 50-over showpiece event raised eyebrows.

The deadline for applications ended on Wednesday. However, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar believes the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was just "following procedure".

Gavaskar, attempting to reassure fans, said an invitation for applications did not reflect tensions in the Kohli-Kumble relationship.

"You will never have a situation when the captain and coach of any country is on the same page," Gavaskar said at the Aaj Tak Salaam cricket convention in London on Wednesday.

"It is impossible for that to happen because the coach had played in the earlier generation and that´s why the approach may be slightly different from the current generation."

"It might not be something actually happening on the field -- it could be something to do with practice sessions or team combinations," the former captain added.

"I don´t think that should be taken too seriously because these discussions are healthy for the team."

