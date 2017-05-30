Burhan Wani’s successor among 11 martyred in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The Indian security forces, in their fresh acts of state terrorism, martyred 11 Kashmiri youth including top Hizbul Mujahideen Commander, Sabzar Ahmed Butt in Baramulla and Pulwama districts of occupied Kashmir.

Sabzar Ahmed Butt is said to be successor of Burhan Wani, who was martyred by Indian security forces in occupied Kashmir in July 2016. Wani’s killing sparked new wave of protests in Kashmir.

Kashmir Media Services reported that the Indian troops martyred eight youth in Rampur and Uri areas of Baramulla and three others at Saimoh in Tral area of Pulwama.

Indian army claimed that the youth were killed in encounters with troops. However, independent sources said that Sabzar Ahmed Butt and his associates were arrested first and later killed in custody, the KMS said.

Earlier, people staged forceful demonstrations in Saimoh and its adjoining areas for the release of Sabzar Ahmed and his two associates. Indian police and troops fired teargas shells and pellets to disperse the demonstrators, triggering clashes between the protesters and the forces’ personnel.

Dozens of people were injured during clashes.

The residents of Saimoh said that the forces also destroyed two residential houses. They said that the troops also went berserk and broke windowpanes of mosques and residential houses.