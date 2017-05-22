Mon May 22, 2017
National

Web Desk
May 21, 2017

Pak ICJ counsel Khawar Qureshi represented India in 2004

Pak ICJ counsel Khawar Qureshi represented India in 2004

Web Desk

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday cornered Congress after it was revealed that the party-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had hired Pakistan's Khawar Qureshi to represent India in the “sensitive” Dabhol power project case in 2004.

Notably, Qureshi was the counsel of Pakistan before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case of Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav. However, he has now been replaced by Pakistan's Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali.

Addressing a press conference a day after Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhry on his show Daily News and Analysis (DNA) revealed that Qureshi was recommended by law firm Fox Mandal for the Dabhol power project case, the BJP today ‘exposed the hypocrisy of Congress’.

