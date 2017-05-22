Mon May 22, 2017
May 20, 2017

‘Huashang’ first-ever Chinese language newspaper of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Huashang, is the first-ever Chinese language weekly newspaper launched in Pakistan along with its English version. It is mainly targeted towards Chinese embassy staff, Chinese nationals living in Pakistan and those working in Chinese companies.

According to BBC Urdu, the newspaper Huashang, with its head office located in Islamabad, publishes 5000 copies every week. The Chinese weekly hit 60,000 readers. This week, it was Huashang’s 21 edition in Pakistan.

The entire environment of Huashang’s office, situated at Islamabad’s busy market, reflects the atmosphere of Beijing.

In Chinese language ‘Hua’ means flower and ‘Shang’ means business, therefore, the literally meaning of Huashang is business of flower, but here it means “Pure Business”.  

According to Facebook page of the newspaper, Huashang was launched in response to the Chinese "One Belt One Road" initiative to better promote enterprise-depth cooperation between China and Pakistan under the "China-Pakistan Economic Corridor".

Talking to BBC Urd, newspapers Chinese national Chief Editor said Huashang is particularly working on business in Pakistan and China.

The editorial policy of the newspapers is also to give importance to the news stories related to culture, tourism and recreational activities in both countries.

The publication outlet is willing to give status of daily newspaper to its weekly Huashang. They also see bright future of Chinese language journalism in Pakistan in near future.

