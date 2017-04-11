Body parts of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar blast victims dumped by nullah

SEHWAN: The remains of the victims of suicide attack at the shrine of Sufi Saint Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar have been found lying by a nullah (drain) in Sehwan Sharif, Geo News reported.

An agitated local told Geo News, "They should have buried these body parts for the sake of humanity." "This is very sad – the inefficient administration should be ashamed of leaving [the deceased's] body parts like this."

Locals have also complained of rank and pungent smell that has filled the air because of the decaying body parts lying in the open.

When asked, Jamshoro Deputy Commissioner Munawar Mahesar told Geo News he had personally looked over the collection of body parts of people killed in the attack. The deputy commissioner said he was not sure how the remains were found lying by the nullah. He maintained that the matter was being looked into.

However, he added, if the hair of the deceased got swept away while cleaning the premises then that is another matter. "But body parts cannot be thrown away," Mahesar said.

However, while speaking to the media, Jamshoro SSP Tariq Wilayat said that after such a large number of casualties, small parts of organs are mixed with blood and hence cleaned away.

Expressing anger, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ordered an investigation into the matter. "I am very hurt...do not add to my grief," the chief minister was quoted as saying.

At least 88 people were martyred in the suicide bombing which took place on Thursday during the dhamaal at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.