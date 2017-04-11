PSL 2017: Gladiators field against Lahore Qalandars

SHARJAH: Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to field against Lahore Qalandars in the 11th match of Pakistan Super League 2017 at Sharjah stadium here on Saturday.

Teams

Lahore Qalandars

JJ Roy, BB McCullum (Captain), Fakhar Zaman, CS Delport, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, SP Narine, Sohail Tanvir, Bilawal Bhatti, Mohammad Irfan (4) and Yasir Shah.

Quetta Gladiators

Saad Nasim, Ahmed Shehzad, KP Pietersen, RR Rossouw, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain), Mahmudullah, NLTC Perera, Mohammad Nawaz (3), Anwar Ali, Hasan Khan and Zulfiqar Babar