Tue April 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
February 18, 2017

Share

Advertisement

PSL 2017: Gladiators field against Lahore Qalandars

PSL 2017: Gladiators field against Lahore Qalandars

SHARJAH: Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to field against Lahore Qalandars in the 11th match of Pakistan Super League 2017 at Sharjah stadium here on Saturday.

Teams

Lahore Qalandars

JJ Roy, BB McCullum (Captain), Fakhar Zaman, CS Delport, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, SP Narine, Sohail Tanvir, Bilawal Bhatti, Mohammad Irfan (4) and Yasir Shah.

Quetta Gladiators

Saad Nasim, Ahmed Shehzad, KP Pietersen, RR Rossouw, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain), Mahmudullah, NLTC Perera, Mohammad Nawaz (3), Anwar Ali, Hasan Khan and Zulfiqar Babar

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Mohammad Abbas’ journey from a factory worker to Pakistan cricket team

Mohammad Abbas’ journey from a factory worker to Pakistan cricket team
U.S., Mexico and Canada announce 2026 World Cup bid

U.S., Mexico and Canada announce 2026 World Cup bid
IPL's Afghan pioneer Rashid Khan longs for playing test cricket

IPL's Afghan pioneer Rashid Khan longs for playing test cricket
Babar, Hasan lead Pakistan to 74-run triumph

Babar, Hasan lead Pakistan to 74-run triumph
Load More load more

More on this