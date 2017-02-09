Dubai: The opening ceremony of the second edition of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is underway at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Pakistani stars Ali Zafar, Shehzad Roy and Fahad Mustafa along with internationally renowned artist Shaggy delivered a spectacular performance at the opening ceremony.



The four stars, as well as PSL Chairman Najam Sethi and brand ambassador Ramiz Raja spoke to the media about the glittering ceremony that will kickstart the second edition of the tournament, followed by the opening game, between defending champions Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi.

Mr. Sethi thanked the four mega stars for their presence and promised a breathtaking ceremony.





“I want to retain an element of surprise before the opening ceremony, it should be an enthralling evening. I also welcome and thank the stars especially Shaggy who has flown down to Dubai for the event. Ali Zafar, Shehzad Roy and Fahad Mustafa will all be making a big contribution as we endeavour to deliver an enthralling success,” he said.





Jamaican superstar Shaggy spoke about his association with the game, expressing excitement about his performance for the opening ceremony.

“It is great to be here and I look forward to performing at the ceremony, it should be an exciting affair and the Pakistan cricket fans will surely enjoy the spectacle. I have a long association with Chris Gayle while Courtney Walsh [Former West Indian fast bowler] was my neighbour in Jamaica.”

Ali Zafar, Fahad Mustafa and Shehzad Roy also expressed their excitement ahead of the ceremony.

