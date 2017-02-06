ISLAMABAD: Bollywood movie “Raees”, has been banned to be shown in Pakistan as the central censor board finds it not suitable due to various reasons.

The movie, starring Indian super star Shah Rukh Khan and our very own film and tv artist Mahira Khan, was being eagerly awaited by the fans of both actors in Pakistan. They are now mush disappointed by this decision.

The censor board did a detailed three-day review of the movie and termed it ‘inappropriate’ for the Pakistani filmgoers.

Sources said the censor board felt that movie portrays Islam and Muslims in a negative way and did not deem it to appropriate to be screened in cinema halls across the country.

The directorial venture of Rahul Dholakia, allegedly showcases Muslims as extremists, reveal sources.

This comes with terrible tidings for the movie producers, as the film has stayed in limelight for its many controversies including the Indian ban on Pakistani actors after the Uri attack.

Following increasing tension with India last year, cinema owners had imposed a ban on screening Indian movies. The ban finally ended last week when Hrithik Roshan starrer “Kaabil” and “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” starring Ranbhir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and Pakistan’s Fawad Khan and Imran Abbas, were released in cinema houses of Pakistan.







