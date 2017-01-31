KARACHI: PTI's Faisal Vawda has been vehemently condemned on social media, after a video of him riding his heavy bike in Karachi's upscale area went viral on Monday.

PTI has always claimed to stand for the common man and so has its chairman. Time and again, we have seen the cricketer-turned-politician criticise the elite of the country for promoting VIP culture. However, a video of PTI's Media Affairs Head and business tycoon Faisal Vawda riding a heavy bike in Zamzama went viral. What infuriated the public most was Vawda riding carelessly ahead while four security vehicles, at least two of them being police mobiles, followed him behind.

The episode has not only exposed Mr Vawda and dented his party's image for not practicing what they preach but also raised several valid questions. For one, why was Mr Vawda provided such a security detail despite the fact that he does not hold any public office? Also, if his life is indeed in danger coupled with the fact that he was targeted in an unsuccessful assassination attempt just a couple of months ago, why was he riding exposed on a heavy bike with the security detail behind him?

It has been almost 24 hours since Mr Vawda's antics yet has the PTI chairman, quick to demand public apologies and resignations from other stakeholders, taken any sort of action? A show-cause notice or even mere Twitter condemnation, or is that only reserved for Mr Khan's political opponents? Had it been a PML-N leader or representative, wouldn't PTI be raving about it on social media all day long?

To the Karachiites who voted for PTI in general elections 2013. Is there a stark difference between the PTI and the rest of the status quo parties in Pakistan or not? Will we question Mr Vawda's actions or let it slide this time, for the sake of political affiliations and sympathies?

0



0







Faisal Vawda's brazen display of VIP culture raises several questions was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/183020-Faisal-Vawdas-brazen-display-of-VIP-culture-raises-several-questions/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Faisal Vawda's brazen display of VIP culture raises several questions" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/183020-Faisal-Vawdas-brazen-display-of-VIP-culture-raises-several-questions.