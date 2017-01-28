Print Story
Gujranwala beggar becomes smart beggar, earns Rs 3000 per dayBy Web DeskJanuary 28, 2017Latest : National
GUJRANWALA: After Online shopping, marriages and online friendships, beggars of Gujranwala have given entry into online business.
Taking advantage of social media, Khairullah, disabled beggar who managed to purchase smartphone now have Facebook and Whatsapp accounts.
The earning of Khairullah, the online beggar is over Rs2000 to 3000 per day.
Besides begging online, he also keeps in contact with his colleagues via Whatsapp and Facebook.