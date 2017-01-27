Print Story
German Ambassador acknowledges Pak Army’s achievementsBy Web DeskJanuary 27, 2017Latest : National
RAWALPINDI: German Ambassador to Pakistan, Ina Lepel called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Friday.
The statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations said, matters of mutual interest including regional security issues came under discussion during the meeting.
The German Ambassador acknowledged Pakistan Army's achievements in fight against terrorism and continued efforts for peace and stability in the region.