RAWALPINDI: German Ambassador to Pakistan, Ina Lepel called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Friday.

The statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations said, matters of mutual interest including regional security issues came under discussion during the meeting.

The German Ambassador acknowledged Pakistan Army's achievements in fight against terrorism and continued efforts for peace and stability in the region.

0



0







German Ambassador acknowledges Pak Army’s achievements was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 27, 2017 and was last updated on January 27, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/182122-German-Ambassador-acknowledges-Pak-Armys-achievements/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "German Ambassador acknowledges Pak Army’s achievements" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/182122-German-Ambassador-acknowledges-Pak-Armys-achievements.