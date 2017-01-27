WASHINGTON: In a recent interview, President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, said that 'It's going to be very hard to come in' for immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia, countries which did not make the list of the seven whose immigrants were banned by Trump.

When interviewer David Muir asked Donald Trump about Pakistan, Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia, the three countries not included in the list of seven states who were suspended from adopting a US visa by the president's executive order, Trump stated that there would be 'extreme vetting' in their case.

"You're going to see -- you're going to see. We're going to have extreme vetting in all cases. And I mean extreme. And we're not letting people in if we think there's even a little chance of some problem," said Trump. "We are excluding certain countries. But for other countries we're gonna have extreme vetting. It's going to be very hard to come in. Right now it's very easy to come in. It's gonna be very, very hard. I don't want terror in this country," he added.

Trump cited the examples of the San Bernardino shooting as well as the World Trade Center to justify the need for 'extreme vetting' in states excluded from the list, which also also includes Pakistan.

When the interviewer asked Trump whether or not he was afraid the move to ban refugees and suspend visas to the seven nations would trigger anger among Muslims across the world, the American president stated that there was plenty of anger among Muslims in the world due to the invasion of Iraq and the strife in Mosul, Aleppo.

"The world is a mess. The world is as angry as it gets. What? You think this is gonna cause a little more anger? The world is an angry place. All of this has happened. We went into Iraq. We shouldn't have gone into Iraq. We shouldn't have gotten out the way we got out," he said.

"The world is a total mess. Take a look at what's happening with Aleppo. Take a look what's happening in Mosul. Take a look what's going on in the Middle East. And people are fleeing and they're going into Europe and all over the place. The world is a mess, David."

During the interview, he also spoke on how the Americans should have taken the oil from Iraq in order to prevent it from ending up in the hands of the ISIS. He also stated that the American people would have to pay for the wall to be built on the border with Mexico and the Mexican government will reimburse 'in some form' later to the USA the cost of building the wall.

